Sydney Sweeney has unveiled a brand new look, and it’s already being compared to one of the biggest Hollywood icons.

The Anyone But You star, 26, attended the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after party on Sunday 10 March. While walking the red carpet, Sweeney debuted a fresh bob hairstyle. Her signature blonde hair fell just above her chin, and her hair was parted to the side with a sweeping bang.

Unsurprisingly, Sweeney’s new haircut sparked comparisons to another famous short-haired blonde actor: Marilyn Monroe. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, many fans shared their opinions over the similarities between Sweeney’s and Monroe’s matching hairdos.

“Sydney Sweeney is in her Marilyn Monroe era,” wrote Chicks in the Office, alongside a photo of the Euphoria star on the red carpet.

“Sydney Sweeney is becoming our modern day Marilyn Monroe,” another fan said on X.

“Oh Sydney Sweeney is having her Marilyn Monroe type of legacy moment,” a third person wrote, while someone else said: “Sydney Sweeney embodying Marilyn Monroe I know that’s right.”

Not only did the White Lotus actor’s hair transformation resemble the Hollywood legend, but the dress she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars after party was also previously worn by another icon.

According to Vogue, the same Marc Bouwer dress was worn by Angelina Jolie exactly 20 years ago at the 2004 Oscars. For the red carpet occasion, Sweeney stunned in an ivory silk halter gown with a plunging neckline. The dress featured an open back, while she paired it with a matching shawl.

Sydney Sweeney attends Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, California, on 10 March 2024 (AFP via Getty)

While many fashion events, such as the Met Gala, have seen celebrities wear replicas of decades-old looks, Sweeney’s Oscars after party look was actually the very same one worn by Jolie. Her stylist, Molly Dickson, told the outlet that the Bouwer dress had been preserved in storage for the last two decades and could not be altered. Instead, she dressed Sweeney in high platform heels to adjust the hem.

The Madame Web actor’s jewellery also resembled the three-tiered diamond necklace worn by Jolie in 2004. The brand Messika designed a custom 64-carat diamond and gold necklace for Sweeney, Vogue reported, with two enormous diamonds: one 17.04 carat inverted pear-cut diamond, and an 18.88 carat oval diamond.

There were many show-stopping fashion looks on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, which took place outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. From Vanessa Hudgens and America Ferrera to Zendaya, these were the best dressed stars at this year’s Academy Awards.