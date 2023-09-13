Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift showed up for the 2023 MTV VMAs decked out in a stunning black gown with a thigh-high slit.

On Tuesday 12 September, Swift, who is nominated for multiple awards, arrived on the pink carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the awards ceremony.

For the occasion, she opted for a black, floor-length Versace dress with ruching and gold button details. She paired the look with multiple necklaces and a low updo.

Fans were excited by Swift’s all-black ensemble, saying that it was Reputation inspired. One fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “DJ please play dress by Taylor Swift (Reputation Taylor‘s version).”

Someone else commented: “NO THOUGHTS JUST TAYLOR SWIFT IN A BLACK DRESS WITH A SLIT.”

Tonight, the pop star is leading the 2023 VMA nominations with 11 noms, including three in social categories.

Swift is up for Artist of the Year, Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” Song of the Year for “Anti-Hero,” Best Pop for “Anti-Hero,” Best Direction for “Anti-Hero,” Best Cinematography for “Anti-Hero,” Best Editing for “Anti-Hero,” and Best Visual Effects for “Anti-Hero.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images for MTV)

At the 2022 VMAs, Taylor Swift showed up dripping in diamonds. That night, she notably took home the most awards at the VMAs. She won the Video of the Year, Best Long-Form Video, and Best Direction for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift also made history that night as the first artist to win Video of the Year three times, a huge record to hold. Her other winning videos include “Bad Blood” and “You Need to Calm Down”.