Taylor Swift has been dubbed the “fourth Haim sister” after she made a surprise appearance on stage at the band’s London show on Thursday evening.

The American rock trio, comprising sisters Alana, Este and Danielle Haim, were midway through performing their hit track “Gasoline” when they stopped suddenly to introduce Swift.

“Wait, you guys. We’re in London, we can’t play London without bringing out a special guest,” Alana told the crowd.

“Because not only is this person that I’m about to bring out the most incredible singer, songwriter, producer, f***ing amazing person all around, she’s one of our close friends,” she continued, as Swift walked onstage.

The singer wore a matching outfit to the Haim sisters, donning a pair of high-waisted black leather belted trousers and a black crop top.

Similarly, the Haim women were each wearing black high-waisted leather trousers and black bras.

“Taylor Swift truly is the fourth Haim sister,” wrote one fan in response to the appearance.

“At long last, we finally have a fourth @HAIMtheband sister,” added another.

Other fans commented on the matching outfits, with some speculating that Swift’s choice might have a deeper meaning.

“My sane side says she’s just wearing Haim’s outfit but my clown side is screaming rock album,” noted one.

Others pointed out that the look reminded fans of Swift’s Reputation era, in reference to her album of the same name that featured songs like “Look What You Made Me Do”.

“Is it my imagination or Taylor Swift’s outfit and makeup in Haim’s concert tonight SCREAMS Reputation,” wrote one.