Fans obsess over Taylor Swift’s all-denim outfit during first Chiefs game

Taylor Swift has celebrated the start of another football season as she showed up to support the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Grammy winner was at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, September 5, as the team played against the Baltimore Ravens with a close final score of 27-20 after Isiah Likely narrowly missed a touchdown that would have tied the game. However, not everyone was focused on the game as fans fawned over the “So High School” singer’s outfit.

Swift walked into the stadium wearing a medium-wash denim corset from Versace with matching shorts, the Frannie patent-leather thigh-high red boots from Giuseppe Zanotti, and, gold accessories, including a vintage 1970s ancient bronze coin necklace from For Future Reference.

Fans quickly turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post about how much they loved the look.

“I’m speechless because THIS SERVE. Swooped bangs, denim corset, and denim shorts, thigh-high red heels, face carc lethal, oh she’s taking it,” one post on X read.

Another post agreed, writing, “TAYLOR. THE DENIM FIT AND BOOTS! Queen.”

“This outfit is so wild but she slays it so well like girl could wear a paper bag,” a third post gushed over the outfit.

Other posts thought her outfit looked like a “break-up outfit” to possibly make a statement about the viral break-up contract between Swift and Kelce that was later confirmed to be fake.

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” a representative for Full Scope PR, which represents Kelce, said in a statement to The Independent earlier this week.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

“This is the outfit you wear after a breakup,” one user wrote about the “Enchanted” singer’s football outfit. “I suspect Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are together in fame only.”

Swift was seen cheering in her seat alongside Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donna, throughout the game. At one point she hugged Donna after Travis caught a 23-yard pass from the team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

After the game ended, the couple was seen holding hands as they exited the stadium and got into the football player’s car.

Since Swift has started going to NFL games to support Kelce, with her first one taking place in September 2023, the organization has seen an increase in both general viewership and jersey sales.

Before the season opener game, Mahomes appeared in a TikTok video where he touched on the impact she’s made on the sport.

“I think the biggest thing that I noticed during the season was just that the kids were becoming more and more fans, and you would see it through social media, you’d see it – there were games that we traveled to,” the 28-year-old football star said. “You would see more younger girls that were fans of the Chiefs and wanted to really embrace football and I thought that was cool to see.”

“Me, having a daughter, to see these young girls with their dads at football games and being able to enjoy that. It definitely expanded our fanbase,” Mahomes said. “But I think it was all for the better, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”