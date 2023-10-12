How Taylor Swift’s style has evolved over the years

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift graced the burgundy carpet at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour world premiere last night (Wednesday 11 October), in a floor-length baby blue Oscar de la Renta gown.

The halter neck dress featured bold floral details, including huge appliqué flowers, which Swift paired with stiletto heels in the same colour.

The event took place at MC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, as stars including Beyonce and Julia Garner gathered to mark the launch of the singer’s concert film, directed by Sam Wrench.

Taylor’s look showcased her love for mixing up fun, sophisticated and never-dull outfits. But if you think back to when the 33-year-old first walked a red carpet as an emerging artist in 2007, it’s easy to see how much her style has evolved over the years since crossing over into mainstream pop.

Here’s how Swift’s red carpet looks have gone from strength to strength…

2007 American Music Awards

Swift made her first appearance at the American Music Awards in 2007. Arriving at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, the fledgling star wore a mid-thigh-length black halter neck dress, with a pleated skater style skirt and embellishment detailing down the middle and around the waist, paired with black cowboy boots.

50th Grammy Awards in 2008

Still styling her hair to the side with curly lengths, Swift upped the glam factor in 2008 at the 50th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. This time, the singer wore a lilac satin floor-length corset gown, with an organza skirt featuring petaled detailing.

2012 ACM Awards

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey in 2012 (Getty Images for MTV)

The 47th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in 2012, which took place in Las Vegas, saw Swift grace the carpet in a bright white floor-length gown, with metallic gold detailing and cut-outs at the sides. The curls and side parting were replaced by loose lengths and a statement fringe.

2014 Capital Jingle Bell Ball

Taylor Swift at the 2015 Brit Awards (Getty Images)

Swift attended the 2014 Capital Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 Arena, London, loud and proud with a no ‘do – a shoulder-length inverted bob. Sporting a multi-coloured, patterned mini dress, paired with black peep toe platform heels, her look was fun, bold and fabulous.

2015 Brit Awards

Scooping her first Brit award – for Best International Female Solo Artist – the songwriter wowed in 2015 in a high neck black grown, complete with a trail and red dragon design wrapped around her body.

2019 Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift went for a bohemian look at the Time Gala in 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

Swift went for a bohemian look at the Time 100 Gala in 2019, in a salmon-pink strapless flowy maxi dress, with yellow panelling and flower embroidery details. She paired it with detached balloon sleeves and a delicate flower detail headband.

2019 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (AFP via Getty Images)

Held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Swift attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in a mini lilac dress, with frill details aplenty. It also featured lace detailing on the chest and long sleeves. She wore it with beige barely-there heels, still rocking her bangs.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Swift’s look for the 2022 MTV Awards red carpet brought the glitz and a racy edge. The star wore a see-through and heavily embellished camouflage halter neck mini dress, with low thin straps – paired with a deep red lip and small drop silver earrings to match.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift’s daring, glamorous look at the MTV VMAs in 2022 (Getty Images)

Before taking home the top prize at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, for her Anti-Hero music video, Swift made a sophisticated statement in a floor-length black halter dress, complete with button detailing and a thigh split. She paired it with a collection of necklaces and strappy stiletto heels.