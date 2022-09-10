Fans hail Taylor Swift’s ‘ethereal’ appearance at Toronto International Film Festival

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have praised Taylor Swift’s look at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday (9 September) evening as the musician arrived on the red carpet in a shimmering full-length gold gown.

Swift, who rarely makes public appearances, also attended the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) less than two weeks ago, where she announced that her 10th studio album, Midnights, will be released in October.

Making her entrance at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Swift turned heads in a custom design by Louis Vuitton.

The gown was adorned with large gold sequins and featured a halter neck fashioned from chains of thick gold coins.

The “All Too Well” singer accessorised with gold earrings by Melis Goral, while a soft smokey eye and nude lip completed the look.

Swift attended the festival to talk about directing the short film that accompanies the 10-minute song, which won “best longform video” at the VMAs on 29 August.

On social media, fans hailed Swift’s look for the evening as “regal”.

“When you think she can’t do any better, she just elevates herself even further,” one fan wrote.

Taylor Swift in Louis Vuitton (AFP via Getty Images)

“Blondie I am barely breathing,” another said. “She’s made of starlight,” a third person wrote.

“I’m not much of a fashion girl but that dress is STUNNING!!!” one person wrote.

One fan who was among the crowds of people outside the venue wrote on Twitter: “Taylor Swift looks ethereal in real life. Like to see her is one thing but to see her looking like this?”

Also in attendance on Friday was All Too Well: The Short Film actor Sadie Sink, who posed for photographs with Swift on the red carpet.

Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink (AFP via Getty Images)

In an acceptance speech for “best longform video” at the VMAs, Swift said she put her “entire heart” into the project.

“Before this I had directed and written my music videos, but I had never made a short film before,” Swift said.

“We put our entire hearts into this, trying to make something that might be worthy of the love that you, the fans, have shown this song.”