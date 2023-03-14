Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tems has seemingly responded to her controversial outfit choice for the 2023 Oscars, after she was accused of blocking the views of those sitting behind her with her white tulle gown.

On Sunday 12 March, the singer, who was nominated at this year’s Academy Awards for Best Song for co-writing Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, arrived on the champagne-coloured carpet in a white gown by Lever Couture.

In addition to a structured one-shoulder design, the gown also included a headpiece of tulle that wrapped up and around Tems’ shoulder.

However, the gown sparked mixed reactions during the ceremony, after guests could be seen struggling to see from behind the singer’s intricate gown.

As a result, the outfit choice sparked both jokes and debate, with some suggesting Tems should not have chosen the gown for the awards show, knowing that she would be seated in an audience.

On Monday 13 March, Tems appeared to address the conversation around her dress on Instagram, where she posted multiple photos of herself wearing the gown during the Oscars and wrote: “Uh Ohh!”

Tems also posted additional photos of herself in the gown to Twitter, where she wrote: “Oops.”

On Instagram, the straightforward caption was met with praise from Tems’ fans and followers, with many applauding her for the response, and for choosing not to apologise for the gown.

“Block them all!” one person commented, while another said: “You can’t block the view, you ARE the view.”

“No Tems slander will be tolerated!!” someone else tweeted in defence of the Nigerian singer-songwriter, while one person wrote that they “loved” that Tems “didn’t apologise”.

Naomi Campbell also took the opportunity to share her praise for the outfit choice, with the supermodel telling the singer: “You looked stunning.”