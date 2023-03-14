Nicole Kidman goes viral with fierce posing on Oscars red carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicole Kidman has gone viral after she did some seriously professional posing on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night (12 March).

The 2023 ceremony – which took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles – saw big wins for Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh.

Kidman, who was a Best Actress nominee last year for her performance in Being the Ricardos, attended this year’s event with her husband of 17 years, Keith Urban.

In footage that has gone viral on Twitter overnight, Kidman can be seen throwing her long blonde hair down over her shoulder and looking up at the camera with smokey eyes.

She was wearing a black, one-shoulder Armani Privé dress with a thigh-high slit and glittering roses adorning her shoulder and hip.

Fans of the actor have gone wild over the clip on social media.

“NICOLE KIDMAN?????? MY JAW DROPPED,” tweeted one fan.

“THAT b**** Nicole Kidman !!!!!,” posted another.

A third added: “Omg. Nicole Kidman is giving messy, sl***y glamour! Love that!”

A fourth wrote: “NICOLE KIDMAN THE MOTHER THAT YOU ARE.”

Fans also enjoyed an alternative camera angle that showed Kidman’s husband, country music star Keith Urban, watching her admiringly.

The couple had earlier shared a sweet PDA as they posed for photographs together.

Elsewhere on the night, Angela Bassett was praised for her “real” reaction to losing in the Best Supporting Actor category and Hugh Grant was criticised for his awkward red carpet interview.

Host Jimmy Kimmel kicked off the LA event with an opening monologue that saw him poke fun at Avatar director James Cameron, last year’s Will Smith slap and, in what was deemed a “low blow” by viewers, the poor box office performance of Babylon.

Read all the talking points from the night here and the full winners list here.