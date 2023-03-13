Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban praised for sweet PDA on Oscars red carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have sparked praise for their loving relationship after engaging in PDA on the champagne-coloured Oscars carpet.

On Sunday 12 March, the longtime couple arrived on the carpet outside of the Dolby Theater ahead of the 95th annual Academy Awards.

For the occasion, Kidman wore a black embellished custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown, while Urban chose a classic black tuxedo, complete with a bowtie.

However, it was the couple’s loving displays of affection on the Oscars carpet that enamoured viewers, with fans taking to social media to share their happiness over the sweet moments, which included numerous kisses, hand holding and embraces.

“Did everyone else just see that look Nicole Kidman gave Keith Urban on the red carpet just now I feel like I’m gonna pass out,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Best couple award.”

“Find someone who looks at you like Keith looks at Nicole,” someone else advised.

Others were happy to see the couple enjoying themselves at the awards ceremony, with one person noting that Kidman and Urban always look happy to be together.

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

“​​Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are my fave award show couple. They show up to everything and have so much fun,” they wrote.