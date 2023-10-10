Teresa Giudice and daughters receive backlash for their partnership with Shein

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teresa Giudice and her three daughters - Gia, 22, Milania, 17, and Audriana, 14 - are being ridiculed for partnering with the controversial fast fashion brand, Shein.

In an advertisement posted on Instagram, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star was filmed walking in on a holiday-themed party decorated with gold confetti, sweet treats, and bedazzled formal wear. The 51-year-old mother of four joined her daughters’ celebration in a skin-tight black dress, sipping champagne and reveling in the excitement.

The collection - titled “Giudice Girls x Shein” - includes two-piece sets, lavish dresses, and frilly pajamas. According to the brand, the collaboration will consist of 100 pieces offered in sizes up to 5XL.

“We are SO excited to finally announce our partnership with @sheinofficial to curate the ultimate pre-holiday collection, #SHEINxGiudiceGirls,” Giudice captioned her post.

“All of the pieces are a reflection of us, lots of glamorous, fun, and chic styles that are perfect for everyone! We even made sure to include comfy and luxe sleepwear for your next Girls Night In,” she continued.

Fans flocked to Giudice’s Instagram, where they commented their opinion of the family’s partnership. While some were pleased by the ad, others were upset that the girls decided to work with Shein after the brand had been slammed for its alleged poor treatment of workers and independent designers.

“A SHEIN ad? How embarrassing! I guess we have confirmation that your bags and designer clothes are fakes as well as those Cartier bracelets from Christmas,” one individual wrote.

Another said: “Why Shein tho? One of if not the most problematic line of clothes there is. I guess the shoe fits.”

“Well this fits. Teresa partnering with one of the most unethical brands in the world. You know what they say, birds of a feather. But, love, love, love,” someone else proclaimed.

“Terrible partnership as they steal other designers creations on a daily basis. Do check numerous lawsuits for stealing (intellectual property). Cheap disposable fashions,” another critic noted.

One Instagram user agreed: “Ew partnering with Shein is gross and fast fashion is passé. Wealth hoarding at the expensive of the planet is not a good look and will not age well.”

The clothing giant faced backlash earlier this summer when a group of influencers were invited on a “brand trip” to Shein’s factory in Guangzhou, China. The intention was to convince the tastemakers of their ethical business practices by encouraging them to view their manufacturing facilities. However, the influencer trip faced backlash as many pointed out the fast fashion company’s accusations of labour abuse and its negative impact on the environment.

In July, Shein was accused by independent designers of infringement-related racketeering activities in a lawsuit. The designers, who accused the website of allegedly reproducing their designs, filed the lawsuit under a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) claim - a federal law designed to combat organised crime and racketeering activities.

The lawsuit also alleged that Shein created a “secretive algorithm” to identify growing fashion trends and “produce very small quantities of [its] item for sale” – as 100-200 units per SKU – in the case that an artist claims “the design was stolen”.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for Shein said: “SHEIN takes all claims of infringement seriously, and we take swift action when complaints are raised by valid IP rights holders. We will vigorously defend ourselves against this lawsuit and any claims that are without merit.”

The Independent has contacted Teresa Giudice’s representatives for comment.