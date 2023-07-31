Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has claimed that Sofia Vergara is the “rudest woman” she’s ever met.

Giudice, 51, shared her candid thoughts about the actor in an episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, released on 26 July. Speaking with co-host Melissa Pfeister, the reality star recalled that Vergara was allegedly uninterested in taking a picture with her while backstage at a talk show in 2017.

“Sofia Vergara’s PR person and my PR person spoke together, and I guess the two of them said: ‘Let’s get a picture of Teresa and Sofia together,’” Guidice said. “I didn’t want a picture with her. I’ve never asked to take a picture with anybody.”

She emphasised that she “didn’t care to take a picture” with Vergara at the time, before criticising the Modern Family star’s behaviour during the incident.

“When we went to go take a picture, she was like standing in front of me,” Giudice claimed. “Like, OK that’s not how you would take a picture. And she was the most rudest woman I’ve ever met.”

After explaining that she noticed Vergara’s “whole demeanour”, she went on to mock her accent and claimed: “I heard [Vergara] say to her PR person, ‘Why are you making me take a picture with that lady?’”

Giudice recalled how she responded to Vergara’s remarks, while noting that they never ended up taking a picture together. “I was like, ‘Excuse me? I did not want to take a picture with you. I never asked to take a picture with you,’” she continued.

She also criticised Vergara during the interaction, adding: “I was like, ‘How rude. You’re so not a humble person. You forgot where you came from.’”

Giudice seemingly made a reference to Vergara’s heritage, as the America’s Got Talent judge was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia. “It’s not like she started out, like, being on the top,” the reality star continued. “She forgot where she came from. She was so not a down-to-earth person. I’m so not a fan of her.”

When Pfeister asked her co-host if she’s seen Vergara since the 2017 interaction, Giudice claimed that she did. She recalled that when she was at a restaurant in 2022, during Guidice’s appearance on Dancing with the Stars, Vergara was there and “walked right past” her.

This isn’t the first time that Guidice has spoken out about her encounter with Vergara. During Us Weekly’s “Getting Real With the Housewives” panel event in 2017, she first described the photo incident with the actor and said she “couldn’t stand” her. Guidice again made claims about Vergara’s heritage, and alleged that she once thought that the Hot Pursuit star “would be nice”.

“I hate to say it because you know, I’m Italian, she’s Colombian, she has an accent - she has more of an accent than me,” she claimed during the event, per TMZ. “You would think she would be nice, like she’s an immigrant… I’m just saying, you’d think she would be nice.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Guidice and Vergara for comment.

Guidice’s new comments about Vergara comes weeks after the actor announced her split from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. In a joint statement shared with Page Six on 17 July, the former couple said: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Two days later, Manganiello officially filed for divorce from Vergara, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, according to divorce documents obtained by People. The True Blood star listed the date of separation as 2 July and noted the pair had a prenup.