Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce divorce after ‘growing apart for a while’

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have announced their divorce after seven years of marriage.

In a statement provided to Page Six, the pair said: “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source told the celebrity gossip site that Vergara and Manganiello had been “growing apart for a while now “ and are “taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”