Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

5 knitwear trends to snuggle up in

From highlighter brights to Nineties-inspired knits, these are the best woollen looks of the season. By Prudence Wade.

Prudence Wade
Thursday 13 October 2022 07:30
Bright jumpers are all the rage this season (Alamy/PA)
Bright jumpers are all the rage this season (Alamy/PA)

‘Tis the season… to start wearing your warmest, fluffiest, woolliest knitwear.

There’s nothing more reliable than the leaves turning, colder weather descending, and digging out our favourite cardigans, jumpers and turtlenecks.

Knitwear might have a starring moment every year, but that doesn’t mean it’s boring or predictable – instead, there are a whole host of new trends to get into this season…

1. Highlighter colours

Recommended

Who said winter has to mean muted tones and drab outfits? This season, it’s all about injecting a bit of life into your wardrobe via highlighter bright knitwear.

The colour you choose is entirely up to you, whether it’s taking inspiration from Valentino and opting for hot pink, or going for neon yellows or traffic-stopping oranges. The brighter, the better.

Hush Riva Ribbed Cardigan in Magenta, £89; Florence Ruffle Jersey Skirt in Deep Teal, £99

Zara Ripped Knit Cropped Sweater in Neon Green, £32.99

2. Disco knits

And the party doesn’t stop there, as glittery knits are also having a moment. Think of it as the perfect warm-up to party season, with silvery cardigans and golden roll-necks taking over Instagram.

You can tailor this look to your personal style and how much of a statement you’re willing to make. Bright glittery colours will help you stand out, while softly sparkling blacks and nudes make more of an everyday look.

Team with jeans and boots to give your favourite daytime get-up some pizazz, or go all-out on top of a party dress.

Oliver Bonas Pink Sparkle Tinsel Cardigan, £65 (due November)

River Island Black Fringe Roll Neck Jumper, £49

3. Grandpa patterns

If making a shimmery or ultra-bright statement in your knitwear isn’t quite what you’re looking for this season, the trend for grandpa patterns will have you covered. Seen on the catwalks of Molly Goddard, Ganni and more, this is about more low-key colours and comforting geometric patterns.

The key to nailing this look? Go for oversized styles for maximum comfort, and you know you’ve nailed it when the pattern looks like something you – or knitwear king Tom Daley – might have made yourself.

Monsoon Scallop Neck All-Over Fairisle Print Jumper Pink, £65; Super-Soft Slash Scallop Neck Jumper Pink, £55

FatFace Erica Fair Isle Cardigan, £69, and Eliza Suede Skirt, £129 (shirt out of stock)

4. Cut-outs

Nineties-inspired minimalism isn’t going anywhere soon, and now it’s making its mark in knitwear too. This trend is all about light knits with subtle cut-outs, for a sexy take on your regular woollies.

Of course, cut-outs aren’t exactly ideal when the cold weather really closes in, so to actually make this look work for winter, it’s all about layers. Pop a chunky cardigan over your Nineties-inspired knit, and with a coat on top you’ll be warm and bang on trend.

H&M Knitted Vest Top in Bright Red, £19.99

Zara Knit Choker Top in Brick, £19.99

5. Corset belts

This trend isn’t technically knitwear, but it’s all about how woollies are being styled this season. As cosy and delightful as your favourite jumper might be, sometimes it’s easy to feel a bit swamped by swathes of wool – and a waist belt could be the perfect solution to this.

Recommended

Whether it’s a long cardie or knitted dress, a corset belt will give your silhouette a bit of a shape, and transform your normal knitwear into a whole new look with one simple accessory.

Kaleidoscope Black Leather Obi Belt, £30, Freemans

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in