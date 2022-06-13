Theatre stars returned to the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday 12 June for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The 75th awards ceremony was hosted by Ariana DeBose, with presenters including Cynthia Erivo, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Silverman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laurence Fishburne, and Bebe Neuwirth, among others.

The long-awaited event saw nominees, cast and crew descend upon the red carpet decked out in glitz and glamour.

Luxurious black and crisp white seemed to be the order of the evening, but some stars decided to stand out in pops of colour.

Here are our favourite looks from the Tony Awards 2022 red carpet:

Ariana Debose

Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Host Ariana DeBose, who starred in West Side Story last year, arrived on the red carpet in a black sequinned gown with a midriff cutout and a thigh-high split.

The sparkly number was a custom Boss design, accessorised with Or & Elle necklace, earrings, and rings.

Ruth Negga

Ruth Negga attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Irish actor Ruth Negga, was nominated for best actress in a play for her Broadway debut in Macbeth.

She donned a halterneck gown with a diamante-studded skirt by Armani Prive, with a Tiffany platinum and diamond choker and a Tiffany Victoria ring.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

He might be taking a hiatus from acting to “refill the well”, but Tick, Tick, Boom star Andrew Garfield made time to attend the 75th annual Tony Awards dressed in his best.

Garfield wore a black velvet Tom Ford suit jacket with a matching bow tie over a black shirt, trousers and shoes.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Award-winning singer-songwriter Cynthia Erivo appeared ethereal in a hooded white gown and cape by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture.

Erivo, who has previously won a Daytime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award and a Tony Award, also wore Tiffany accessories – including a diamond nose ring – and her signature talon nails were painted pale green.

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Utkarsh Ambudkar, who appeared in Tick, Tick, Boom alongside Andrew Garfield, channeled the pearly kings and queen for his red carpet look.

He wore a black Bode suit with white floral details dotted all over the jacket and trousers, as well as along the edges of his collar and sleeves.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens’ goth glam look was courtesy of Schiaparelli Couture. She donned a ruched black bodycon gown with black tights and platform heels

She also wore a variation of Schiaparelli’s Saturn earrings, which found fame after they were worn by Adele last November when she performed her CBS special concert.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Jessica Chastain’s romantic pale pink gown by Gucci was one of the few standout pops of colour from the evening.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star wore the off-shoulder draped satin dress with only a pair of chandelier earrings.

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Theatre producer Jordan Roth, who currently oversees five Broadway theatre buildings, appeared otherworldly in a multi-coloured floor-length tunic, with patches of scale-like texture by Luchen. The oil slick-coloured tunic was worn over black trousers with a cutout at the hip.

Roth has previously worn several pieces from the Parsons graduate, whose designs have been described by Vogue as highlighting “the seen and unseen, the material and the abstract”.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson poses in the press room during the 75th Annual Tony Awards (Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Jennifer Hudson won her first-ever Tony Award on Sunday, when A Strange Loop won best musical.

Hudson, a producer on the show, has now achieved EGOT status, which means she was won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

On the red carpet, she wore a black dress with an embellished bodice and off-shoulder sleeves by Pamella Roland.

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro)

Dancer, singer and actor Julianne Hough stepped onto the red carpet in an elegant gown by Pamella Roland, which featured a plunging neckline and draped crystal embellishments over her shoulders and chest.

Styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, the star accessorised with diamond hoop earrings and platform heels hidden under her column dress.

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Uzo Aduba was nominated for a Tony Award for the first time this year, for best performance by a featured actress in a play.

She attended the event in a golden gowl with dramatic off-shoulder sleeves and a knee-high split skirt.

The dress was designed by Vietnamese designer Cong Tri, with shoes by Christian Louboutin and jewellery by Chopard.

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Pitch Perfect star Skylar Astin was decked out in a sparkly black suit with a black bow tie over a crisp white shirt.

The outfit was created by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, paired with rings by Lagos and styled by Benjamin Holtrop.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall (Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson’s structured gold dress covered in multi-coloured gems turned heads on the Tony Awards red carpet.

The gown, designed by Moschino, featured structured puff sleeves and a puffed segment around her hips before it continued into a sleek column skirt.