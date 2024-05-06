Shed chic, swampcore and boho 2.0: The spring trends to know about now

Is orange going to be the colour of the season, will millennial pink continue to dominate, or will jorts (jeans/shorts) really take off in the way that trend forecasters like me have predicted?

It has never been easier or harder to predict what is going to take off, as social media is awash with influencers influencing and trends trending, leaving retailers and consumers either totally focused or completely confused. But no matter how seemingly ridiculous it all is, we can’t ignore the ever-evolving cultural zeitgeist, as eventually, even the most out-there ideas can evolve into fashion that consumers might actually want to wear.

Take “coastal grandma”, for example. The viral TikTok trend encouraged us to live, laugh, love like the main characters in a Nancy Meyers movie. Niche in its infancy, coastal grandma evolved to become the neutral and pale blue floaty-linen-trouser-and-oversized-stripe-shirt combo that we now all love. Until we don’t.