Six fashion trends midlife men can kill in one wear

Rishi Sunak has a new “side hustle”. As well as being prime minster – a job which requires him to get the British economy back on track, stop everyone from smoking and win the next general election – the man with more than three million followers on Instagram has managed to find time for another key role; men’s fashion outfluencer.

Unlike an actual influencer whose visual endorsement of a particular product or clothing item can cause a spike in sales and a rush on pre-orders, the outfluencer’s effect is the opposite.

He can kill a look or a style or a beloved adidas Samba sneaker with just one picture, which happened last week when Sunak wore his pristine white, Dadidas footwear with narrow cut trews and crisply ironed white shirt during a Downing Street interview.