Ten things you are doing which are accidentally showing your age
The latest fashion to be deemed an ‘old-people thing’ is... owning a wallet. Just when he thought he was down with the kids, Simon Mills looks at the other things he’s doing which are giving his age away
I am old, I am. I wear the bottoms of my selvedge jeans rolled. I also never leave the house without my wallet stashed in my jacket. Wallets being ever so organised, sensible and useful, right? And, apparently, the latest telltale geriatric signifier and screaming badge of doddery, right up there with sucking on a Werther’s Original, smoking a pipe, and still calling it “Hammersmith Odeon”.
In mine, I have a few business cards, two credit cards, a full house of loyalty cards from the big three supermarkets, some paper receipts, a photo of my daughters, two £10 notes and my driver’s licence.
All further evidence of my ancient-ness. But where else should a man keep all this essential man stuff?
