Why are millennials like me so stressed about having children?

By 28, I will be married. By 30, I will have my first baby and call him something adorably pretentious, like Silas. By 32, I will be living in the countryside and expecting my second baby, a girl whose bedroom I will have already painted yellow.

Like many millennials, I imagined a future for myself a lot like this when I was growing up. And yet, the reality couldn’t be farther from it: I’m 29, single, and ambivalent about whether I even want children – that is if you exclude my cat, Blanche DuBois, who is, for all intents and purposes, my fluffy daughter.

It might sound odd: now on the precipice of 30, I should be keeping my waning fertility at the forefront of my mind and make a decision before I no longer have a choice, right? Time is of the essence. Tick tock. And so on. But when it comes to children, even the word elicits a kind of dull ache in the lower part of my stomach. Followed by a mix of juxtaposing emotions spanning the gamut of love and longing to fear and dread. I’m not alone.