TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson has praised Kate Moss for “normalising nakedness” after the supermodel shared a video of herself skinny-dipping to promote her new wellness brand, Cosmoss.

In a post to the company’s Instagram page on Wednesday (24 August), a completely nude Moss was seen wading through a river before diving in for a swim. In a voiceover for the black and white video, Moss is heard saying: “Follow me to Cosmoss”.

Cosmoss, which is set to launch on 1 September, promises to “draw on the extraordinary life experience” of Moss who is “ready to share her journey of self-acceptance and freely be herself”.

“Each Cosmoss product has been meticulously crafted with well-being in mind, using potent, natural substances. Each ritual opens a door to balance, restoration and love,” the brand’s Instagram account reads.

Moss’s nude video received a largely positive response, with celebrity friends and fans flocking to the comments to congratulate her on her latest venture.

Writing in a column for The Sun on Thursday, Jonsson said there is “something pure and very simple” about Moss’ “willingness” to expose her body.

“I think this makes her not only beautiful but also rather unique,” she said.

She added: “She is showing that there doesn’t need to be anything complicated about nudity.

“We are, all of us, after all, just bodies. We all have one.”

Jonsson went on to compare the culture of her native country, Sweden, with that of the UK, explaining that she believes Britons have “always had a somewhat constipated attitude towards nudity and nakedness”.

“It always used to send chills down people’s spines because it was deemed provocative, even suggestive or exhibitionist, maybe even a bit pervy, when in fact it’s just incredibly natural.

“But Moss has stuck two fingers up at that old stifled British perception of nudity. This girl is running her own race and doing her own thing.”

Jonsson said Moss had “paved the way” and “blazed a trail for normalising nakedness”.

“She’s happy to share her body because she sees it just for what it is (– it’s a vessel,” Jonsson said.

Moss first posed naked in 1990, during a cover shoot for Face magazine. She was 16 years old at the time.