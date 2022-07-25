Kate Moss ‘ran away’ from photoshoot at 15 after being asked to ‘remove bra’

Kate Moss has opened up about running away from a photoshoot at the age of 15 after a man asked her to remove her bra.

“I had a horrible experience for a bra catalogue. I was only 15, probably, and he said, ‘Take your top off’ and I took my top off. And I was really shy then about my body,” Moss said during an appearance on Desert Island Discs.

“He said ‘Take your bra off,’ and I could feel there was something wrong, so I got my stuff and I ran away.”

