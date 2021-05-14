Urban Decay has announced a new limited-edition collection in collaboration with the Prince Estate.

Inspired by The Purple One’s signature hue, the line pays homage to the musician’s personal style and features two eyeshadow palettes; an eyeliner; a highlighter; face powder and a makeup brush.

Each product is also encased in packaging featuring Prince’s Love symbol, in a nod to his 14th studio album.

The full collection will be available to shop online on 27 May, but fans can sign up to pre-order their favourite items on 21 May.

“Prince owned his looks unapologetically, never shy to live by his own rules. The elements in the collection – from eyeshadow palettes and liners to highlighters and more – will inspire fans and those getting to know Prince to live boldly and without limits,” Urban Decay said.

The line of products was designed in collaboration with Trevor Guy, the artistic director of The Prince Estate, and Damaris Lewis, a close friend of Prince.

“I’m very excited for this collection. I hope it inspires you to make your own rules, just as Prince did for so many decades,” says Damaris Lewis.

Wende Zomnir, a co-founder of Urban Decay said the collection was inspired by Prince’s ethos of “not asking permission to be who he was”.

“It’s easy to say why this collection makes sense on the surface – his makeup looks and our shared love of purple – but we did our best to reflect his energy on a deeper level.

“We found his ethos of not asking permission to be who he was and owning it so boldly aligned with our values of breaking the mold and championing all forms of beauty,” Zomnir said.

Both eyeshadow palettes contain cool-toned shades in rich purples and deep blues – colours frequently worn by the singer. The formulas range from matte, pearl, to shimmery and chrome finishes.

The all-vegan collection also includes a shea-butter enriched highlighter “that blends seamlessly to illuminate skin with a lightweight, dewy glow”.

Additionally, the brand is releasing a Multitasker makeup brush that can be used on both the face and the body.

Prince died on April 21, 2016, from an accidental fentanyl overdose. During his 40 year career, he sold more than 150 million records worldwide.