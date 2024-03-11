Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This year’s awards season has officially come to a close, with the 96th annual Academy Awards taking place on 10 March. After the ceremony, the evening continued with another star-studded event: the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party.

The 2024 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles last night, in honour of some of the best films over the past year. Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer cleaned up following an evening of fierce competition, with director Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and Robert Downey Jr all earning their first-ever Academy Awards.

Other big winners of the night included Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things, which took home four prizes including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

To continue the celebration of cinema, Hollywood stars made their way to Vanity Fair’s after party in entirely different outfits, from silver dresses to classic black suits. The occasion also included celebrities who didn’t initially attend the awards ceremony, with beloved reality stars Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, stunning in glamorous gowns.

Here are all the best dressed celebrities at the Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars After Party.

Emma Stone

(AFP via Getty Images)

While accepting the award for Best Actress, Emma Stone suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the back of her dress broke. The Poor Things star opted for a different look for the after party, wearing a silver sheer gown with black sequins and a slit, as well as matching silver heels. She also posed with her Oscar award, as she completed her outfit with a silver ring and diamond earrings.

Kim Kardashian

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet in a silk, white gown, which had a triangle neckline that pointed upward. She also wore a pair of black sunglasses and diamond earrings, and her nails were painted light pink.

Sydney Sweeney

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Sydney Sweeney wore a special outfit to the event, as her cream-coloured Marc Bouwer gown was originally worn by Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Oscars. She paired the satin gown - which featured a plunging neckline and matching shawl - with a layered statement necklace and silver earrings. The Anyone But You star also debuted her bob haircut, which was styled with loose waves.

Kendall Jenner

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Kendall Jenner wore a sheer and lace black Maison Margiela gown, with a beige corset underneath. The 28-year-old model had her hair in an updo, as she paired her paired the look with silver earrings and red lipstick.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

(Getty Images)

Chris Evans arrived at the star-studded event in a red tuxedo and matching pants, along with a black tie and white shirt. Meanwhile, his wife Alba Baptista wore a black and white strapless gown and a silver statement necklace.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Jennifer Lawrence stunned in a sheer, beige dress, which had a floral print design on it and included a long train. The No Hard Feelings star paired the short-sleeved gown with white shoes, a beige bracelet, and diamond earrings.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Justin Timberlake walked the red carpet in a classic black suit and bow tie - with a silver brooch on his jacket - and black, leather dress shoes. His wife, Jessica Biel, wore a dark blue, long-sleeved gown, with a sheer train attached to the sleeves. She completed the outfit with a silver necklace over the dress and long earrings.

Salma Hayek

(Getty Images)

Salma Hayek stunned in a metallic one-sleeved gown, which she paired with matching rings and dangling earrings. She had her hair in a half ponytail, as she opted for pink lipstick and light pink glitter eyeshadow.

Vanessa Hudgens

(AFP via Getty Images)

After revealing that she was pregnant during the Oscars red carpet event on 10 March, Vanessa Hudgens attended the after party in another all-black outfit. To Vanity Fair’s party, Hudgens wore a sheer, black, off-the-shoulder gown - which had a long train - over a black bra and underwear. As she posed cradling her baby bump, she completed her outfit with black heels, dangling gold earrings, and gold rings.

Barry Keoghan

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Barry Keoghan wore a black and white patterned jacket over a white mesh top and black pants. He paired the look with a watch, black leather dress shoes, and a gold necklace.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Jeff Bezos also opted for a classic black suit and bow tie, with a silver pin on his jacket. Meanwhile, the billionaire’s fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, wore a red mesh gown with a plunging neckline and puffy short sleeves. She paired the outfit with nude heels and a silver necklace.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

(Getty Images)

Nina Dobrev went for an all-silver look, with her metallic gown featuring an opening in the middle and a beaded neckline. She also wore a silver beaded necklace with a pendant and matching flats. Meanwhile, her husband Shaun White opted for a cream-coloured tuxedo, matching bow tie, and black pants.

Usher

(Getty Images)

Usher attended last night’s after party in a puffy and silver long-sleeved shirt with a white plunging neckline. He paired the shirt with white pants, matching shoes, and silver rings.

Glen Powell

(Getty Images)

Glen Powell opted for a black velvet jacket and bow tie, along with matching dress pants and leather shoes. For accessories, the Anyone But You star wore a silver watch and a pair of black sunglasses with tan lenses.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Chrissy Teigen wore a silver, sheer gown with a floral print and a halter neckline. She paired her outfit with a silver purse, earrings, and clear heels. Meanwhile, her husband John Legend opted for a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, with a white pin on his jacket.