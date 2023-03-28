Diana’s niece Lady Amelia Spencer marries in opulent Versace gown

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lady Amelia Spencer has revealed photographs from her romantic South African wedding to Greg Mallett.

Spencer, 30, is the niece of Diana, Princess of Wales, and has been dating fitness and nutrition coach Mallett, 33, since she was a teenager. The couple tied the knot in South Africa’s Western Cape on March 21.

Photos and details from the wedding day have appeared in Hello! showing Spencer in her custom Atelier Versace wedding dress.

The lace gown had long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, Swarovski crystals, a scoop back and visible boning on the bodice. Spencer wore her hair slicked back into a bun, with a five-metre-long veil flowing behind her.

“It’s honestly the most beautiful dress I’ve ever seen. It’s been the happiest experience working with Versace. Every single member of their team were like angels,” she told Hello!

Diana had a close relationship with the late Gianni Versace, and Spencer – who was five years old when her aunt died in 1997 – said: “I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day. I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there’s a very special connection that we have.”

Spencer’s fashionable family was in attendance – her twin sister Lady Eliza wore a custom Versace pink silk satin slip dress, acting as maid of honour, and her older sister and bridesmaid, Lady Kitty, wore Dolce & Gabbana – the same designer who made the Victorian-inspired gown for her lavish wedding day in 2021.

Her father – Diana’s younger brother, Earl Spencer – wasn’t in attendance, so she was walked down the aisle by her younger brother, Samuel.

The couple said their vows on a mountaintop at Quoin Rock Manor House, before the celebration moved to an outdoor party area for the evening.

“In my vows, I said to Greg: ‘In my heart, you’ve always been my husband and soulmate.’ We’re so lucky we’re now married, but nothing’s going to be different going forward,” Spencer told Hello!

Mallett proposed to Spencer in South Africa in 2020 with an oval diamond engagement ring surrounded by a halo of smaller diamonds.

Spencer celebrated the news by writing on Instagram: “I can’t wait to spend forever with you @gregmallett I couldn’t love you more.”

Born in the UK, Spencer grew up in South Africa and met Mallett at the University of Cape Town – the couple is now based in the UK.

She worked as a wedding planner in South Africa, and is now signed to Storm Management as a model.