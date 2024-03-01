Victoria Beckham takes on Paris Fashion Week in crutches

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham is taking on Paris Fashion Week in crutches.

On 1 March, the 49-year-old fashion designer was photographed walking with crutches as she left her hotel - turning her crutches into a chic accessory. She paired her crutches with a pair of black flared trousers, alongside a matching leather motorcycle jacket and sunglasses. Later this evening, Beckham is expected to make her final bow at her Autumn/Winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week in crutches as well.

The members of the former Spice Girl’s famous brood - including her retired football star husband David Beckham, 48, their son Brooklyn, 24, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29 - have all descended upon the French capital to support her and her latest collection. Nicola is even rumoured to be walking the runway at her mother-in-law’s show.

Victoria and Nicola were spotted out in Paris earlier in the week, with her daughter-in-law donning the same Dolce and Gabbana leather biker jacket Victoria rocked in 2001. That same day, Victoria posted a mirror selfie of the pair on Instagram along with the caption: “Pre-show prep and fittings in Paris!!”

In the photo, Victoria also sported crutches and notably wore a medical boot. Last month, David revealed that she broke her foot during an accident in the gym on Valentine’s Day. He shared a photo of the boot on Instagram, writing at the time: “Apparently my wife’s little accident in the gym was a clean break.” He cheekily wished his wife a speedy recovery with a Snoopy GIF telling her to “Feel Better.”

However, the designer was the first to tell fans about her 14 February accident. On her Instagram Story, she jokingly wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day to me...” She shared a photo of her foot with a pack of ice on it, adding: “Fell over in the gym!!!!!”

At the time, the Inter Miami CF co-owner teased his wife and reshared the post on his own Story. “How bigs your toe?WOW I NEVER NOTICED THAT BEFORE @victoriabeckham,” he said.

It seems like Victoria’s injury hasn’t deterred her from enjoying another Paris Fashion Week. Not only is she set to unveil her collection, but she also attended a few other shows while in the City of Lights. Earlier in the week, she toasted the beginning of one of the biggest events in fashion with shots of Don Julio tequila, which reportedly cost £160.

The former Spice Girl’s Paris Fashion Week show will be taking place at 3pm ET on 1 March, and will be available for streaming on Instagram Live.