Victoria Beckham toasts Paris Fashion Week with shots of £160 tequila

Victoria Beckham toasted Paris Fashion Week with shots of £160 tequila.

The fashion designer, 49, arrived in France earlier this week to prepare for her Autumn/Winter 2024 show on Friday 1 March.

She has been sharing updates with her followers as she works the social scene, and was seen sipping from a £160 bottle of 1942 Don Julio tequila.

“Cheers Paris, it is so good to be back,” Beckham says, holding her glass to the camera before showing off the bottle.

She has been pictured on crutches ahead of Friday’s fashion show, after breaking her foot.