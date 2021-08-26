5 ways Victoria Beckham continues to channel Posh, well after the Spice Girls

You know what they say: once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl.

This certainly seems to be true of Victoria Beckham who just can’t let her Posh roots go. The 47-year-old recently posted a picture on Instagram wearing a tight black minidress with spaghetti straps and wrote in the caption: “Posh washed up on a Florida beach!”

These days, Beckham’s signature style is largely removed from the Spice Girls’ Nineties heyday – through her fashion label she’s known for elegant silhouettes with lots of sleek, flowing dresses, palazzo pants and block colours.

However, the memorable style of Posh Spice – known as the fashionable one of the group – does still peek through on the odd occasion…

1. Leather looks

Beckham wearing a leather coat in 1999 (Toby Melville/PA)

Fashion-wise, Posh’s looks were arguably the sexiest of all the Spice Girls. She tended not to go for colourful clothes, instead wearing lots of black and plenty of leather.

Now, Beckham still wears a lot of black leather – from trousers and skirts to dresses – but she’s also not afraid to mix in a bit of colour.

2. Black minidresses

This was truly Posh’s signature look: a tight black minidress, preferably with spaghetti straps.

And it’s something present-day Beckham returns to time and time again.

3. A bit of sparkle and shine

Beckham at the Brit Awards 2000 (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Even though Beckham leaned into monochromatic looks during the Spice Girls era, this was still the late-Nineties and early-Noughties – sparkles definitely came into play in many of her performance looks.

It’s something Beckham still wears today – although you probably wouldn’t catch her wearing a shiny choker any time soon.

4. Sharp tailoring

The Spice Girls at the premiere of Spice World in 1997 (John Stillwell/PA)

Posh Spice and pants weren’t a match made in heaven – she was very much a miniskirt kind of performer. But she didn’t completely shy away from tailoring, most memorably when the group wore matching pinstripe suits to the premiere of the Spice World movie in 1997.

It would seem like this sparked a love of tailoring Beckham has made central to her fashion brand today. Her label is known for chic and sleek suiting, and it tends to be the designer’s go-to look.

5. Denim for days

David and Victoria Beckham in 2000 (PA)

Posh Spice’s aesthetic wasn’t about being shy and retiring: instead, everything was about excess. Skirts were short, dresses were tight, heels were sky high – and when she wore denim, you can be sure it wasn’t just a pair of jeans but rather a full-on look.

It’s fair to say Beckham’s approach to denim has evolved. She still loves it, but it’s taken a more sophisticated turn: think simple straight leg or flared jeans, with a crisp shirt tucked in. Sure, it’s a lot chicer – but we can’t help but wish the denim bustier of 2000 would make a comeback, just for fun.