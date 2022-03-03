Victoria’s Secret CEO says it was mostly men who complained about company’s rebrand
Company rebranded in 2021 after several allegations of sexual harassment from employees and models
Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters has claimed that the company’s rebrand, which launched in June 2021, mainly received complaints from men.
The company announced last year that it will retire its iconic Angels, which launched the careers of supermodels like Gisele Bundchen and Tyra Banks. Instead, the brand will focus on inclusivity with the creation of the VS Collective, a collaboration of celebrities with unique backgrounds and interests. In recent years, many former Victoria’s Secret models have spoken out against the company for promoting a “toxic” culture.
Victoria’s Secret reported growth in its fourth quarter ever since the repositioning. The switch to comfortable and inclusive seemed to be popular among its young and female customers as well. However, some people, particularly men, weren’t too happy about the brand’s new image.
When asked if the pivot has alienated any customers from Victoria’s Secret, CEO Martin Waters recalled disapproving mail he received from people who said: “This is terrible. You’re scorching the earth. You’re spoiling our brand. We love the way it was before, why are you changing it?”
“And when we looked closely…it was principally from men,” Waters said during a call on Thursday.
Female customers, on the other hand, have responded well to the rebrand. The CEO also noted that the company still sells “provocative and “sexy” merchandise.
“But, we can do other things as well,” Waters said. “For us, it’s about a balance. Rather than the brand Victoria’s Secret just being one thing - which is sexy - it’s about Victoria’s Secret, the brand, advocating for women in all aspects of their life.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies