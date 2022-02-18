Plus sized-model and TikTok star Remi Bader has been hired as a size consultant and brand ambassador at Victoria’s Secret PINK, as the company continues to launch products in more sizes.

On 17 February, PINK announced the 26-year-old’s new job and how the company will launch new sizes of innerwear, swimwear, and loungewear throughout the year.

“We love how Remi uses her platform to push the boundaries and make real change,” Amy Hauk, chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret Pink, told Women’s Wear Daily (WWD). “We’re always striving to improve as a brand and ensure our customers feel empowered and confident in our products.”

“We also admire how she’s real about all aspects of being an influencer and how she’s been so open about her own mental health journey,” she added.

According to WWD, as part of Bader’s year-long partnership with the company, she’ll be involved in various events for PINK and assist with product testing for larger sizes, including XXL.

“What intrigued me so much about this partnership — besides the fact that I grew up wearing Pink — is the brand’s openness for my honesty and desire to see change,” Bader told the publication.

“Pink has made a lot of strides over the years to be more inclusive and focus on mental health and I’m really honored to work with the team to help young adults embrace their bodies and be an honest voice for the amazing community I’ve built,” she continued.

In a recent Instagram post , Bader announced this partnership and reflected on an experience in her career that helped her get to this moment.

“A year and a half ago I walked into just about every clothing store in Soho to find an outfit for an upcoming shoot,” she wrote in the caption. “Not ONE of those stores had above a size 10 or 12.”

She recalled how she “frustratingly called her dad” at the time to “vent” about how “unfair “ this was and how she wished she had a way “to connect with people” who felt the same way that she did.

“Fast forward a few months later ... one singular TikTok speaking about my genuine feelings on the lack of inclusivity in the fashion industry with a little comedic twist ... completely changed my life,” she continued.

Along with her many followers, Bader applauded her platform for “pushing the world in a more inclusive direction where people” and herself are “comfortable in their own skin,” which was a goal she’s always had.

“Today is the first day I can say that my platform has led me to actually doing that,” she wrote.”I am so excited to announce that I’m partnering with @vspink as a size consultant and official brand ambassador. I love their mission of empowering young adults in everything they do and the strides they’ve made to be more inclusive.”

Her first responsibility in the position will be to help PINK release their newest swimwear in size XXL. After that, some of her other duties will include “expanding their sizing across all apparel,” “joining their mental health initiatives,” and “mentoring 250 PINK campus reps across the country.”

“I am so thankful to be working with a brand who wants to hear my feedback and cares about making a change,” she added. “I can’t wait for you all to be on this journey with me.”