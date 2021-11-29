Model Hailey Baldwin has paid tribute to the fashion designer Virgil Abloh whose death ws announced on Sunday, sharing behind the scenes photos of the wedding dress he designed for.

Ms Baldwin, often known as Hailey Bieber after marrying pop star Justin Bieber, said on Instagram on Sunday that Abloh had "changed the way [she] looked" at street style and fashion.

Abloh, a star fashion designer and DJ who rose to be head of menswear at Luis Vuitton, died at the age of 41 on Sunday morning after several years' battle with a rare and aggressive cancer.

The longtime Kanye West collaborator designed a lacy off-the-shoulder wedding dress and veil for Ms Baldwin's secret wedding in 2018, featuring his trademark block capital letters spelling out "'TIL DEATH DO US PART'" on her long train.

Ms Baldwin said: "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion; the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him.

"From walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me.”

"He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare... I'll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil."

The 25-year-old model, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, also posted pictures showing her arm in arm with Abloh in a preparation area as they walk back and forth modelling the dress.

Celebrities from across the worlds of fashion, music and showbusiness paid tributes to Abloh and his family on Sunday, including musician Pharrell, actor Idris Elba and British Rapper AJ Tracey.

Bernard Arnault, head of the French fashion holding company that owns Luis Vuitton, hailed him as "not only a visionary but a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom".