Virgil Abloh’s newest collection for Louis Vuitton will be shown on Tuesday in Miami as planned, the brand has confirmed.

The fashion designer passed away on Sunday after a two-year battle with cancer that he kept private up until his death.

Abloh’s latest collection for the luxury fashion house will be presented in Miami 30 November at 5.30 pm on Tuesday and will be called “Virgil Was Here”.

“In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on November 30th at 5:30 pm,” the statement read.

The announcement was made by Louis Vuitton in a two-minute video that has already garnered hundreds of thousands of views.

The CEO of LVMH (Louis Vuitton’s parent company), Bernard Arnault, said via a statement on Twitter, “We are all shocked after this terrible news.

“Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend.”

In addition to working at Louis Vuitton, Abloh ran his own label: Off-White, which was hugely popular among his celebrity clientele, with fans including Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Kanye West, whom Abloh also worked with, dedicated his last Sunday Service to Abloh.

It’s expected that many of the designer’s famous friends and clients will be present at the show in Miami.