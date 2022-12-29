Jump to content

Vivienne Westwood death: Fashion designer dies, aged 81

Tom Batchelor
Thursday 29 December 2022 21:32
Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81, her representatives have said.

She died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London, today, a statement said.

The 81-year-old’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.

“Thank you darling.”

