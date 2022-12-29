Vivienne Westwood death: Fashion designer dies, aged 81
Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81, her representatives have said.
She died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London, today, a statement said.
The 81-year-old’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.
“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with.
“Thank you darling.”
More follows...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies