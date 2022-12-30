Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Cattrall has shared a sweet tribute to Dame Vivienne Westwood, who died at the age of 81 on Thursday.

The 66-year-old actor took to Instagram to share an old photo of her and the late fashion designer hugging. In the caption, she praised Westwood and reflected on how they were first connected.

“A true genius who never lost her northern grit,” Cattrall wrote. “An LA stylist had sent me 3 dresses from various designers for the London/Berlin/NY premieres of a film. The clothes arrived at my London hotel unclean, were unflattering and in need of alteration. I was crestfallen until a mutual friend took me immediately to see @viviennewestwood atelier.”

The Sex and the City star went on to explain how Westwood helped her amidst the fashion crisis and applauded her compassion.

“Vivienne made me a new dress in 3 days and 2 others beside for each of the upcoming openings,” she wrote. “I’ve never forgotten her generosity and kindness in making that happen and saving the day. RIP Vivienne. You are a legend. Kx.”

As noted by a statement from her representatives, the British fashion designer died peacefully surrounded by her family in Clapham, South London on Thursday.

Her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

The fashion house shared a statement on Instagram about Westwood’s death and her career.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” the caption reads. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

In the comments of the post, Cattrall also expressed her grief over the designer’s passing.

“Always a legend. An icon for change and innovation. I was blessed to meet her and wear her creations. I always loved she was Northern and never lost her grit,” she commented. “RIP Vivian. A true original...x.”

Along with the Mannequin star, many other celebrities went to social media to mourn Westwood, including fellow designer Victoria Beckham. On her Instagram Story, Beckham reshared the statement announcing the designer’s death and wrote: “I’m so sad to learn of the passing of legendary designer and activist Dame Vivienne Westwood. My thoughts are with her family at this incredibly sad time.”

Playwright Jeremy O Harris also went to Twitter to pay tribute to the late designer.

“Vivienne Westwood challenged us all to look at what we wore as an extension of our politics. You taught us so much while also making us beautiful. Thank you for everything. RIP,” he wrote.