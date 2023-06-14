Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fashion lovers can now live out their Devil Wears Prada dream (or “nightmare”), as Vogue is hiring an assistant to none other than Anna Wintour.

This week, Vogue publisher Condé Nast posted a job listing for Assistant to the Editor in Chief of American Vogue and Global Chief Content Officer in New York City. Much like Anna Hathaway’s character Andy Sachs in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, Vogue is looking for a candidate to assist with coordinating meetings, managing events and engagements, and overseeing the overall flow of communication and information that comes in and out of Anna Wintour’s office.

The ideal candidate is extremely organised, deadline-oriented, and able to multitask in a fast-paced environment. Perhaps knowing the difference between turquoise, lapis, and cerulean wouldn’t hurt, or where to pick up an advanced copy of the seventh Harry Potter book.

Minimum requirements include a college education, one to two years of work experience in administrative support, and strong writing skills. The salary range is $60,000 to $80,000.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for an ambitious, business-savvy professional who is passionate about culture, fashion, digital media, and content,” the listing reads.

Unsurprisingly, the new job listing sparked many comparisons to the beloved movie The Devil Wears Prada, in which Meryl Streep stars as Miranda Priestly – an intimidating magazine editor largely inspired by Anna Wintour. The 2006 film was adapted from a book of the same name by Wintour’s own former assistant, Lauren Weisberger.

Since it was posted, many people have shared their reactions to the job listing by posting memes and iconic moments from the film. “A million girls would kill for this job!!!!” tweeted author Matt Ortile, along with a screenshot of the job posting.

“Y’all didn’t watch The Devil Wears Prada?” one person asked.

“This sounds like a nightmare actually,” another user said.

“Does it come with the makeover from Stanley Tucci,” someone else joked.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but point out the annual job salary, which ranged from $60,000 to $80,000 per year. Some people believed it was too low of a pay day, considering some of the tasks Anne Hathaway’s character had to do for her boss throughout the film, while others felt it was an unsustainable salary for living in New York City – where monthly rent has soared to record-high numbers.

“Salary is a f***ing travesty for vogue they should be ashamed,” claimed one user. “u can’t afford to live in nyc based off of this salary alone”.

“If Andrea Sachs was actually paid the $80k (and in 2006, no less), I’d understand her sticking with Miranda for so long,” said someone else.

Another person wrote: “The salary range on this is *interesting* but speaks to who gets to occupy space in fashion – oftentimes a demo [demographic] who do not need to work for a living. In turn, the way that demo approaches work + their coworkers/office is……”

Anna Wintour has served as Vogue editor-in-chief since 1988 and global chief content officer for Condé Nast since 2020. Lauren Weisberger, one of Wintour’s two assistants from 1999 to 2000, wrote the novel The Devil Wears Prada in 2003 based on her experience working at Vogue. However, it seems that the fashion giant has no recollection of the former personal assistant who wrote the famed novel.

In Amy Odell’s 2022 book, Anna: The Biography, she claims that Wintour didn’t know which of her assistants could have written the 2003 fiction novel. “On May 21, 2002, Women’s Wear Daily reported that The Devil Wears Prada had sold to Doubleday for a reported $250,000. When Anna learned about the book, she said to [Laurie] Jones, ‘I cannot remember who that girl is,’” writes author Amy Odell.

Odell also claimed that a friend of Wintour’s, William Norwich, said she “didn’t really didn’t care” about The Devil Wears Prada, even after it spent six months on The New York Times best-seller list.

“‘I don’t think Anna is as interested in the cultural phenomenon that she is as the rest of us are,’ he said. “Anna has said to friends, ‘I’m so bored by me’. This is one reason she doesn’t plan to ever write a memoir. Norwich explained, ‘She doesn’t want to stop working to reflect,’” Odell writes.

However, the author noted that Wintour did attend the premiere of the film adaptation dressed in Prada, alongside her daughter, Bee Shaffer. “Anna had a seat at the end of the row and, though she had a habit of dashing out of plays that bored her, watched the whole movie,” Odell wrote. “At one point, Bee turned to her and said, ‘Mom, they really got you.’”