As of Monday 13 December, people across England are being asked to work from home in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant.

The change comes as part of new “Plan B” measures announced by prime minister Boris Johnson last week.

But while spending more time in the comfort of your own home does remove certain quandaries from daily life, such as having to endure the tube during rush hour, others inevitably take their place.

Aside from figuring out how to stop yourself from sneaking snacks from the fridge all day long, knowing what to wear is one of the most common difficulties associated with staying indoors. Indeed, why bother to get dressed at all?

For those who work from home, getting dressed can be one of the best ways to boost your mood and keep productivity levels high.

Psychologists have found that what we wear impacts our thinking. A 2015 study in Social Psychological and Personality Science measured how people performed on a series of five cognitive tests when dressed in both “formal” and “casual” clothing and found that those in the first category showed increased abstract thinking and improved performance.

“The findings demonstrate that the clothing worn influences cognition broadly, impacting the processing style that changes how objects, people, and events are construed,” the researchers stated.

However, it can be tricky to know what to wear for a day in the make-shift office, with the pyjamas that you just rolled out of bed wearing deemed too uninspiring and wholly inappropriate should the need for a video call strike, while pulling on a pair of tight-fitting trousers means compromising on comfort.

The solution here is to dress in clothes that hit the sweet spot between workwear and PJs.

Luckily, acquiring a wardrobe that you can proudly hunker down and work hard in has been made much easier thanks to a decadent shift in the loungewear market.

From luxury pyjama brands like Olivia Von Halle and Yolke to high street heroes such as Marks & Spencer, The White Company and COS that are delivering everything from cardigans and tracksuit bottoms to slippers with a heavy dose if sophistication, the time has come to forget the sofa-bound stereotype because staying in never looked so good.

Here is our roundup of the best loungewear items to buy right now.

Posh pyjamas

Pyjamas have come a long way since the days of well-worn sweats and novelty themes. So much so, that these days most women’s drawers are lined with versions that are so stylish they can even be worn outside of the bedroom for trips to the shop come lunchtime – just add a longline jacket and flat mules.

From Olivia Von Halle’s premium satin pairs inspired by Coco Chanel and the glamorous loungewear she wore in the 1920’s, to Sleeper’s feather-trimmed numbers and Desmond & Dempsey’s patterned sets, the concept of traditional sleepwear has been turned on its sartorial head.

Whether you decide to wear them while lounging on the sofa or at your makeshift desk, these pyjamas are almost too good to be hidden from plain view.

Big trouser energy

While it can be tempting to dress from the waist up while working from home, tailored trousers are a staying home essential. However, that does not mean you have to compromise on comfort.

In this instance, we recommend investing in loose, long styles with a wide-leg fit that can span anywhere between slightly flared to an XXXL silhouette. Wide strides with higher waistbands are increasingly comfortable and not to mention flattering as they promise to make your legs look twice as long.

While you’re at home, team with a tucked-in T-shirt and a cosy cardigan for a look you won’t feel ashamed opening the door to your postman in.

The stylish tracksuit

While a hoodie and tracksuit bottoms might be considered the holy grail of all working from home outfits, your favourite old pair of sweat pants just isn’t going to make the cut.

For an outfit that promises a pyjama-equivalent level of cosiness while still looking the part, we suggest investing in a luxe version of the humble hoodie.

An item that is functional and comfortable in equal measures, thanks to fashion’s ongoing love affair with streetwear, hoodies are now also right on trend. There are plenty of luxe options available to buy with almost every fashion house, including Balenciaga and Givenchy, putting their own high-end twist on the everyday staple.

However, it is the more affordable luxury and high street brands that get our vote, with labels such as Cos and Les Tien among our favourite options. Consider purchasing yours in a size larger for an oversized fit and pair with tapered trousers and trainers for a look that will serve you well through the working day and beyond.

Slip on a shoe hybrid

Ever since the Gucci furry slipper became the fashion totem of 2015, comfort-seekers have witnessed a blurring of lines between outside and indoor shoes.

The shift has been welcomed by fashion fans and remote workers alike, with fancy slides and satin slippers becoming the ultimate in luxe footwear.

Once vilified for having zero aesthetic appeal, the rubbery pool slides and moccasin slippers of the past have received a luxury makeover and now come adorned with everything from feathers to florals and regal pearls.

There are also many practical benefits to wearing them, from not having to transition between styles if you fancy getting some fresh air to blisters and rubbing officially becoming a thing of the past.

Those looking to invest in warm-weather appropriate styles that will see you through the months ahead, the chunky flatform is back, with designers such as Simone Rocha, Fendi and Erdem all making a case for practical footwear that can be paired with everything from cropped trousers to floaty midi skirts.

