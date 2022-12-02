Princess Kate stuns in off-the-shoulder green gown at 2022 Earthshot Prize

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Princess of Wales has arrived to the 2022 Earthshot Prize green carpet in an apt off-the-shoulder green gown.

Princess Kate left royal fans “stunned” when she appeared at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on Friday evening in a mint green long-sleeved dress belted at the waist. The Sabina Maxi Dress from Solace London retails at $525 (£427).

According to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress from online designer rental platform HURR - which charges between $91 (£74) and $238 (£194) to loan the gown.

She paired the look with a diamond and emerald choker, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, and matching emerald drop earrings. The mother of three also wore a pair of sparkly high heels, as she sported a sleek hairstyle with soft waves and parted to the side.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales looked dapper in a dark blue velvet suit jacket with black lapels. Under the jacket, he wore a white button down shirt with a black bow tie, black pants and shiny black shoes.

Ahead of William and Kate’s arrival to the Earthshot awards ceremony, many celebrities graced the green carpet as well. Footballer David Beckham was among some of the guests for the event, as well as actors Shailene Woodley, Catherine O’Hara, and Rami Malek.

Princess Kate wears rented gown from the Solace London (Getty Images)

The royal paired her green ensemble with a choker once worn by Princess Diana (REUTERS)

Singers Ellie Goulding, Chloe x Halle, and Annie Lennox were also in attendance, along with Republican senator Mitt Romney and former Secretary of State John Kerry.

The Earthshot Prize is the annual awards ceremony to celebrate the environmental charity. The prize was founded by Prince William, who will be present at the ceremony alongside his wife. The event will also include performances from Billie Eilish and Finneas, Chloe x Halle, Annie Lennox, and Ellie Goulding.

There will be five winners at the Earthshot Prize this year, with each awarded a $1m prize fund to help support and scale their innovations.

The couple’s first trip to the US since 2014 comes as the royal family is plagued by a racism scandal and the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries. Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s lady-in-waiting, stepped down from her honorary role on Wednesday after Ngozi Fulani of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, recalled a “traumatizing” encounter in which Lady Susan Hussey repeatedly challenged Fulani about where she was from when she said she was British.

Meanwhile, a source told The Times on Friday that Harry and Meghan had been nicknamed “the Kardashians” by those close to Prince William and Princess Kate because “they want all the attention they can possibly get”.

“Royal insiders” also believe Harry and Meghan “deliberately torpedoed” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to the US by allowing Netflix to release the trailer for their documentary series, Harry and Meghan.