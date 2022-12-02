Royal news - live: William and Kate focus on climate in Boston despite race row and ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trailer for new Netflix documentary dropped early on Thursday
William and Kate visit Boston Harbour Defences
Prince William and Kate carried out the second day of their US tour in Boston amid a royal racism row and the drop of a headline-grabbing trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary.
The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Greentown Labs, the US’s largest clean-tech incubator, then Roca, a non-profit that works to counter urban violence, before inspecting projects to mitigate rising sea levels.
Their climate change-focused schedule culminates with Friday’s Earthshot Prize awards — founded by the Prince of Wales to inspire a new generation of climate innovators.
The trip has been overshadowed by a racism scandal that erupted in the UK while they were en route to Boston. Prince William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, was forced to resign as a Palace aide after making offensive remarks to a British charity boss. Ngozi Fulani, of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, detailed a “traumatic” encounter in which she was asked what part of Africa she was from.
Then early on Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer for an exclusive documentary series in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell their side of several tumultuous years in the public eye.
William and Kate met with chants of ‘USA’ at Celtics game
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at Boston’s TD Garden arena on Wednesday.
The royal couple were seated courtside and were spotted cheering the match. They were joined by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston mayor Michelle Wu.
Racist interaction with prince’s godmother constitutes ‘an abuse'
Domestic abuse campaigner Ngozi Fulani has claimed that the racist interaction between royal aide Lady Susan Hussey and her was a “form of abuse”.
The Black charity founder told broadcasters on Thursday morning (1 December) that while the Prince of Wales’ godmother did not carry out any “physical violence”, her actions constitute “an abuse”.
Kate Ng has the story.
Royal aide embroiled in racism row ‘said Harry and Meghan marriage would end in tears’
The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.
Chelsea Ritschel has the details.
Biden to greet Kate and William on Friday, White House says
There has been much speculation as to whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will be seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on their trip to the US.
However, William and Kate have another meeting on the cards during their visit.
Prince and princess soldier on with climate tour despite Netflix bombshell and palace racism row
William and Kate strived today to turn the spotlight back onto the overarching crisis of climate change, and away from the latest round of royal scandals which threatened to engulf their first overseas tour since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
From the moment the Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on Wednesday, their trip has been overshadowed by a new racism scandal out of Buckingham Palace, followed by Netflix’s slickly-timed drop of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show teaser.
Louise Boyle, senior climate correspondent for The Independent, reports on how the royal couple soldiered on with their planned engagements in Boston.
Who protects royals when they visit the US?
When the royal family travels overseas, security is the top priority, and planning will have started months out from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s trip to Boston.
But who protects the royal couple during a visit to the US?
Americans or Brits? Who actually cares more about the royals?
An estimated 23 million Americans tuned in for the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, only for them to be booed at a Boston Celtics game. Meredith Clark writes about whether US fascination with the British royal family has come to an end.
Kate and William’s photo in the rain compared to Harry and Meghan’s
As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple’s latest photo to an old image of William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.
Amber Raiken has the story.
William and Kate shown how Boston is coping with rising sea levels
The Prince and Princess of Wales’s final afternoon engagement involved learning about the significant climate challenges that Boston faces. William and Kate have travelled to east Boston to see the changing face of the city’s shoreline as it contends with rising sea levels.
At Piers Park, the royal couple are being shown the past, present, and future of Boston’s waterfront as guests of Mayor Michelle Wu. They are joined by representatives from key environmental organisations including Boston Harbor Now, Stone Living Lab, the Trustees of Reservations, and The Harborkeepers.
Innovative climate resilience solutions are being deployed to protect East Boston, an environmental justice community, from rising sea levels. Members of the community shared their experiences of the neighbourhood’s vulnerability to climate change-caused flooding and storm surges.
One aspect that will be highlighted to the prince and princess will be how transformative projects along the shoreline can best mitigate the risks of climate change while promoting equity among the diverse residents of east Boston.
Boston Harbor Now’s Stone Living Lab, which researches and tests nature-based ecological restoration solutions around Boston’s waterfront, is announcing an ambitious collaboration with Earthshot 2021 Finalist, Living Seawalls.
The company designs panels that mimic natural habitat formations like rock pools and mangrove roots that can be fitted to new or existing waterfront infrastructure to promote marine biodiversity. Two sites along Boston Harbor will have such panels installed in the coming months.
