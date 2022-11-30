Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been praised for giving off “major power couple vibes” with the outfits they chose for their arrival in the United States.

On Wednesday 30 November, the royal couple arrived in Boston, Massachusetts, for a three-day trip, which will conclude with the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday evening.

Ahead of their first official engagement Wednesday, which will see William and Kate attend a welcome engagement at Boston City Hall, where they will kick off Earthshot celebrations alongside Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, they were greeted at Boston Logan International Airport by the Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker.

For the flight, which marked the first overseas trip the couple has taken since the death of William’s grandmother the Queen, the couple wore matching suits, with Kate opting for a deep plum outfit, while William chose a blue suit.

The princess’ outfit consisted of suit pants and a suit jacket accented with shoulder pads in matching shades of purple, which she paired with a purple turtleneck. She completed the look with a pair of purple suede stiletto heels and Princess Diana’s double-drop sapphire and diamond earrings. This is not the first time Kate has worn the jewellery formerly owned by her late mother-in-law, as she previously wore the earrings at the 2022 Trooping the Colour.

Prince William also chose a suit for the couple’s first appearance in Boston, with the royal opting for a simple blue suit, which he paired with a lighter blue tie and a white button-down shirt.

On social media, the couple’s complementary outfit choices have sparked praise from royal fans, with many applauding the looks.

Kate and Will arrive in Boston (Getty Images)

“Major power couple vibes from the Wales today!” one person tweeted, while another said: “Looking like the future king and queen they are. I love the coordinated colours.”

“Love it when she wears suits, such a powerful and strong woman,” someone else wrote.

In a statement shared upon their arrival, the couple expressed their excitement at being in the United States for the first time in eight years.

“Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston,” the statement read. “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen.

“To the people of Boston, thank you. I’m so grateful to you for allowing us to host the second year of the Earthshot Prize in your great city.”

You can follow along with all of the details from William and Kate’s trip to Boston here.