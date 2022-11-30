✕ Close Billie Eilish to headline Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in the US on Wednesday for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, have not visited America since 2014 when they attended events in New York City and Washington, DC.

They will visit Boston, primarily to attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up. The royal couple will also visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum where they will meet his daughter Caroline Kennedy.

The media spotlight of what is billed as a royal trip rather than a more traditional tour will be more intense as the heir to the throne’s California-based younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be in New York a few days later.

As the couple left the UK, Buckingham Palace became embroiled in a race row leading to the resignation of the Prince of Wales’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey.