William and Kate: Prince’s godmother quits Buckingham Palace role in racism row as couple begin Boston visit
Billie Eilish to headline Prince William’s Earthshot Prize awards ceremony
Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in the US on Wednesday for their first trip abroad since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension to the throne of King Charles III.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now titled, have not visited America since 2014 when they attended events in New York City and Washington, DC.
They will visit Boston, primarily to attend an awards ceremony for the Earthshot environmental prize the prince set up. The royal couple will also visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum where they will meet his daughter Caroline Kennedy.
The media spotlight of what is billed as a royal trip rather than a more traditional tour will be more intense as the heir to the throne’s California-based younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be in New York a few days later.
As the couple left the UK, Buckingham Palace became embroiled in a race row leading to the resignation of the Prince of Wales’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey.
A Black charity boss has called for anti-racism training in royal workplaces after the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting resigned for making offensive remarks during a Buckingham Palace event.
Ngozi Fulani, of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, said she had not yet received an apology from the Palace after the “traumatic” encounter which saw Lady Susan Hussey ask her what part of Africa she was from.
The palace aide, who served as Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years, has since stepped down from her honorary role and expressed her “profound apologies for the hurt caused”.
“This is bigger than one individual. It’s institutional racism,” Ms Fulani told The Independent.
“Racism has no place in our society” and the comments made at a Buckingham Palace reception were “unacceptable”, Prince William’s spokesperson has said.
This comes as Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, resigned and apologised after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking Ngozi Fulani, a prominent Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, where she “really came from”.
The member of the Buckingham Palace household who resigned after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss is Prince Williams godmother, it has been revealed.
Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after she was asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at the event.
Thomas Kingsley reports.
What is the Earthshot Prize?
Prince William’s annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will take place on Friday 2 December, rewarding five individuals or organisations for their contributions to environmentalism and promoting solutions to climate change.
The ceremony itself will be presided over by a starry lineup of presenters including the Prince and Princess of Wales themselves, Sir David Attenborough, American actors Rami Malek, Catherine O’Hara, Shailene Woodley and Daniel Dae Kim and British radio and TV personality Clara Amfo.
Joe Sommerlad explains the intention of the prize and how it was conceived.
Princess of Wales backs The Independent’s cost-of-living campaign
The Princess of Wales today backed our On The Breadline Christmas appeal in partnership with the Evening Standard to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.
In a heartfelt message, she thanked our readers and partners for supporting our “incredibly important” appeal, which she said is making a real difference to those in need.
The Independent’s Royal Editor Robert Jobson reports.
Police investigated ‘disgusting and credible’ plots against Meghan Markle
Police have investigated many “disgusting” and “very real” threats to the Duchess of Sussex, the former head of UK counter-terror policing has said.
There has “absolutely” been a genuine threat to Meghan’s life on multiple occasions, and people have been prosecuted as a result, said Neil Basu, an assistant commissioner at the Metropolitan Police.
Andy Gregory has the story.
What to expect from the royal visit
The Prince and Princess of Wales are on their way to the US ahead of the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
The royal couple will spend three days across the pond for a trip that will culminate in the star-studded ceremony, which will bring together activists, policymakers, and performers to celebrate the 2022 cohort of finalists.
Buckingham Palace aide resigns amid race row
A member of the Buckingham Palace household has resigned after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” were made to a Black charity boss at the Queen Consort’s reception.
Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after she was asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at the event.
The Independent’s Race Correspondent Nadine White reports.
No plans for royal couples to meet in US, report says
The Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely not meet this week despite their potentially overlapping trips to the east coast of the US, ET reports, citing a source close to William and Kate.
Just over a month ago, Us Weekly reported that the princess was keen on the four reuniting in New York City during their December visits, after she and the prince visited Boston, and while Harry and Meghan are there for the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala.
“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s [Kate] planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” a source told the magazine in mid-October.
“Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the source added. Kate’s hope to mend the group’s strained relationship stems from what she believes the late Queen and Princess Diana “would’ve wanted” for them.
Sibling unease dogs royal trip to US
Prince William and the Princess of Wales will be looking to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators when they make their first visit to the US in eight years this week, a trip likely to be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media.
William and his wife, Catherine, will travel to Boston on Wednesday for three days of public engagements before announcing the prize winners on Friday.
Read more via The Associated Press’s Danica Kirka.
