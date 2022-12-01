Lady Hussey: Prince William condemns 'unacceptable' comment made to Ngozi Fulani

Prince William has condemned “unacceptable” comments made by his godmother, Lady Susan Hussey, towards a Black charity boss at a Buckingham Palace reception.

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting repeatedly asked Ngozi Fulani where she was “really” from in an encounter Ms Fulani said was “an abuse.”

Lady Hussey has since resigned.

“Racism has no place in our society, these comments were unacceptable and it is right that the individual concerned has stepped down,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.

