The official release date for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s forthcoming Netflix documentary has been revealed, according to Page Six.

In September 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, shortly after stepping down as working members of the royal family. The partnership – in collaboration with the royal couple’s production company, Archewell Productions – is set to include documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries is the most highly-anticipated project to be borne from the multi-year Netflix deal. However, details about the show have remained somewhat tight-lipped.

In November 2022, it was reported the untitled docuseries would be released on Netflix in December 2022. But the streaming giant reportedly delayed its release to 2023 following backlash to The Crown season five.

Royal commentators and fans alike have speculated the Netflix series could frame the royal institution in more hostile terms, while some reports have suggested Harry and Meghan wished to soften its portrayal of the royal family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

From release date to director, here is everything we know about the docuseries.

When will it be released?

On 21 November, Page Six reported the docuseries will hit Netflix on 8 December. It was initially revealed the show would be released sometime in December, but following criticism of the fifth season of The Crown, Harry and Meghan’s docuseries was said to have been pushed back to 2023.

A source told Deadline: “They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.”

The Independent has contacted Netflix for confirmation of the 8 December release date.

What is it about?

In an interview with The Cut last August, the Duchess of Sussex hinted that the docuseries may focus on her “love story” with Prince Harry. She dispelled rumours the two were filming a reality show, but maintained there’s a difference between a “historical documentary and a reality docuseries.”

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she said, before referencing a quote from the end of a speech she gave at her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018 – “resounding knowledge that, above all, love wins”.

“I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on,” she said.

Meghan Markle has hinted that the docuseries may focus on her “love story” with Prince Harry (Getty Images)

But when pressed further on whether the documentary is about their relationship, the duchess said she is “not trying to be cagey” but is unsure what she is allowed to disclose.

“When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story,” she said.

Who is the director?

The docuseries will be spearheaded by Oscar award-winning filmmaker, Liz Garbus. The director has worked on a number of documentaries about public figures, including Love, Marilyn; What Happened, Miss Simone?; and Bobby Fischer Against the World.

“I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed,” Meghan told The Cut. “I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on Pearl,” she said, referencing an animated series created by Meghan for Archewell Productions, which has since been dropped by Netflix.

Liz Garbus is an Oscar award-winning documentary filmmaker (Getty Images for SCAD)

When did it start filming?

The docuseries is said to have begun filming in September 2021. Last fall, the couple were seen during a trip to New York City with a videographer and photographer, prompting speculation that the pair were recording their work.

According to Page Six, a cameraman captured the pair before they toured the 9/11 Memorial, and during a visit to the famous Harlem soul food restaurant Melba Friday.

In May, film crews were reportedly given permission to film the couple at their home in Montecito, California, and were also spotted following Harry and Meghan in April at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands.

How will the British royal family be featured?

Sources have claimed that Harry and Meghan wanted to edit their docuseries to soften its portrayal of the royal family – specifically King Charles II, the Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales, per Page Six.

“A lot of conversations are happening,” one source said. “I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”

The couple reportedly wanted to edit their docuseries after spending time with the royal family following the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Getty Images)

A Netflix source added: “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

The pair’s decision to edit the documentary reportedly comes after spending time with the royal family in the UK after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.