Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly filmed their recent trip to New York as part of a rumoured Netflix documentary about their lives and work.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who arrived in the city on Thursday, were seen out and about with a videographer and photographer, prompting speculation that the pair were recording their work.

According to Page Six, the cameraman captured the pair before they toured the 9/11 Memorial, and during a visit to the famous Harlem soul food restaurant Melba Friday.

Photographs shared online show Prince Harry hugging restaurant owner Melba Wilson, revealing a wire around his neck and tucked into his trousers, indicating that he was connected to a microphone for filming purposes.

The couple signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix in 2020, which is understood to include documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

The pair said their new endeavour would be focused on “creating content that informs but also gives hope”.

The outing marked their first public appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

Their visit to the city also included an appearance at the Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park on Saturday where they called for greater vaccine equity.

The 24-hour event, which featured performances from Ed Sheeran, Lizzo and Billie Eilish, aimed to raise awareness of the climate crisis, vaccine inequality and poverty.

Taking to the stage, Prince Harry urged pharmaceutical companies to waive their intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, describing the pandemic as a “human rights crisis”.

“We’re battling more than the virus alone, this is a battle of misinformation, bureaucracy, lack of transparency and lack of access and, above all, this is a human rights crisis,” he said.

Meghan told the crowd that “every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine”.

She said it was “wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far and not everyone else”.

The Duke and Duchess stayed at the five-star hotel The Carlyle during their visit, Princess Diana’s preferred hotel whilst visiting New York.

The couple were reported to have dined at the hotel’s Bemelmans Bar, which is famous for its live grand piano music and whimsical murals by artist Ludwig Bemelmans.