Meghan and Harry’s new documentary may focus on their ‘love story’, duchess hints

The Duchess of Sussex has hinted that a rumoured documentary about her life in the US with the Duke of Sussex might focus on their “love story”.

Earlier this year, several US media outlets reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were filming an “at-home” documentary series with Netflix.

In statements given to the press in May, the couple denied they were shooting a reality TV show.

In a new interview with The Cut, of which she is the Fall Fashion issue cover star, Meghan confirmed that the couple are filming a project with Emmy-award winning producer and director Liz Garbus.

While Meghan has remained mostly tight-lipped about the project, she hinted that there are certain aspects of her life that the public is yet to see.

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” Meghan said.

Referencing the end of a speech she gave at her wedding – “resounding knowledge that, above all, love wins” – Meghan said she hopes “that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on”.

When pressed further on whether the documentary is about Harry and Meghan’s relationship, the Duchess said she is “not trying to be cagey” but is unsure what she is allowed to disclose.

“I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on Pearl,” Meghan said.

Pearl is an animated series Meghan was creating with Netflix, before it was dropped in May.

Reflecting on her other projects with Netflix, she added: “When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story.”

Harry and Meghan currently have several projects in development with the production company, including Harry’s Heart of Invictus – a series which will spotlight Invictus Games competitors from around the globe.