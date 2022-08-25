Meghan Markle and Prince Harry adopt beagle rescued from facility

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a rescue beagle.

The seven-year-old pooch, dubbed Mama Mia, was among 4,000 beagles removed from an Envigo facility, which breeds dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal testing, according to the Humane Society.

A federal complaint said that the facility’s standards “[resulted] in the unnecessary suffering and... death of beagles.”

The Beagle Freedom Project’s Shannon Keith told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Markle called her personally.

“She was like, ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy... We want ones we can help who are older,” Ms Keith said.

Sign up to our newsletters.