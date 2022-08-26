Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Prince Harry says he ‘wishes’ his children could have met his mother

Next week marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death

Laura Hampson
Friday 26 August 2022 13:14
Comments
Meghan Markle reveals Archie’s bedroom caught fire during royal tour with Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex has said he will “share the spirit” of his late mother Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death next week.

Wednesday 31 August marks a quarter of a century since Diana died in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel. She, along with partner Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul, were killed in the crash.

Speaking at a benefit dinner for his charity Sentebale, Prince Harry said the anniversary of his mother’s death should be “filled with memories of her incredible work and love”.

He added that he will mark the day privately with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

At the Sentebale Polo Cup 2022 in Colorado on Thursday night, Harry said he had founded the charity 16 years ago alongside Prince Seeiso “in honour of our mothers”.

Recommended

“In Sesotho, the language of the Basotho – the word Sentebale means ‘forget-me-not’,” Harry continued.

“Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.

“Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatise those experiencing HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favourite flowers were ‘forget-me-nots’.

“I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.”

Recommended

Last summer, Harry joined Prince William to unveil a statue of their mother in the Kensington Palace grounds.

Harry is set to return to the UK with Meghan Markle in September where they plan to focus on charity work.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in