Prince Harry says he ‘wishes’ his children could have met his mother

The Duke of Sussex has said he will “share the spirit” of his late mother Princess Diana ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death next week.

Wednesday 31 August marks a quarter of a century since Diana died in a high-speed car crash in a Paris tunnel. She, along with partner Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul, were killed in the crash.

Speaking at a benefit dinner for his charity Sentebale, Prince Harry said the anniversary of his mother’s death should be “filled with memories of her incredible work and love”.

He added that he will mark the day privately with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

At the Sentebale Polo Cup 2022 in Colorado on Thursday night, Harry said he had founded the charity 16 years ago alongside Prince Seeiso “in honour of our mothers”.

“In Sesotho, the language of the Basotho – the word Sentebale means ‘forget-me-not’,” Harry continued.

“Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it. I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.

“Every day, I hope to do her proud. She was tireless in her work to support and destigmatise those experiencing HIV/AIDS. Fittingly, her favourite flowers were ‘forget-me-nots’.

“I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.”

Last summer, Harry joined Prince William to unveil a statue of their mother in the Kensington Palace grounds.

Harry is set to return to the UK with Meghan Markle in September where they plan to focus on charity work.