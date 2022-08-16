Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit the UK in September, reports claim.

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said on Monday they plan visit the UK and Germany to attend several charity events “close to their hearts”.

But hopes of a possible rendezvous between Harry and his brother Prince William have been dashed as a source toldThe Telegraph there is no current expectation that they will meet.

The insider insisted instead that Meghan and Harry would be focused on their charity work.

This is despite the fact that by the time the pair return to the UK, the Cambridges will bee established in their new home on the Windsor estate a mere 800 metres from the front door of the Sussexes’ former home of Frogmore Cottage.

The editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, told the Sun: “I don’t think they would bump into one another unless it was pre-arranged.”

Harry and Meghan are expected to arrive in Manchester on 5 September for the One Young Wolrd Summit opening ceremony, where Meghan is expected to give a keynote address, before the pair travel to Germany for an event the following day to mark a year until the Invictus Games arrives in Dusseldorf.

Harry and Meghan will then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on 8 September, where the prince will deliver a speech.

It is the first time the couple have been in the UK since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The pair also visited in April, when they met with Prince Charles and the Queen en route to the Netherlands for this year’s Invictus Games.