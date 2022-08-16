Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘don’t intend’ on visiting William and Kate during September trip

The Sussexes’ will instead focus on their charity work, a source claims

Emily Atkinson
Tuesday 16 August 2022 08:03
Comments
Harry and Meghan to visit UK in September to attend charity events

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during their visit the UK in September, reports claim.

A spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said on Monday they plan visit the UK and Germany to attend several charity events “close to their hearts”.

But hopes of a possible rendezvous between Harry and his brother Prince William have been dashed as a source toldThe Telegraph there is no current expectation that they will meet.

The insider insisted instead that Meghan and Harry would be focused on their charity work.

This is despite the fact that by the time the pair return to the UK, the Cambridges will bee established in their new home on the Windsor estate a mere 800 metres from the front door of the Sussexes’ former home of Frogmore Cottage.

Recommended

The editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, told the Sun: “I don’t think they would bump into one another unless it was pre-arranged.”

Harry and Meghan are expected to arrive in Manchester on 5 September for the One Young Wolrd Summit opening ceremony, where Meghan is expected to give a keynote address, before the pair travel to Germany for an event the following day to mark a year until the Invictus Games arrives in Dusseldorf.

Recommended

Harry and Meghan will then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London on 8 September, where the prince will deliver a speech.

It is the first time the couple have been in the UK since the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The pair also visited in April, when they met with Prince Charles and the Queen en route to the Netherlands for this year’s Invictus Games.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in