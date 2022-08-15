Harry and Meghan to visit UK in September to attend charity events

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to visit the UK in September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to attend charity events during their stay, as well as the One Young World Summit in Manchester.

Their travels will also include a trip to Germany, as the pair support organisations "close to their hearts," according to a spokesperson.

It will be the first time the couple have returned to the UK since they attended Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations in June.

