Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince William and Princess Kate faced boos and chants of “USA” from the crowd at a basketball game they were watching in Boston.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at Boston’s TD Garden arena on Wednesday.

The royal couple were seated courtside and were spotted cheering the match. They were joined by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston mayor Michelle Wu.

As the couple’s presence was announced and their faces shown on the giant screen, chants of “USA, USA” rang out from the crowd. Boos could also be heard.

The incident occured as William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey resigned from the Buckingham Palace amid a row over her racist comments.

Ms Hussey served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in-waiting for more than 60 years after Ngozi Fulani, the founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, said she was left “traumatised” on being asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at an event.

The head of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla on Tuesday.

Ms Fulani posted a transcript of the conversation with “Lady SH” on social media, in which she said Lady Hussey moved her hair to see her name badge.

The former Buckingham Palace official was told by Ms Fulani that her charity was based out of Hackney, prompting “Lady SH” to ask: “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?”

The Palace later said in a statement that the comments were “unacceptable and deeply regrettable”.

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”

A spokesperson for William also condemned the comments in a statement.

“Racism has no place in our society,” it said. “The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”