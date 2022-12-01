Awkward-looking William and Kate met with chants of ‘USA’ as they sit courtside at Celtics game
Prince and Princess of Wales greeted with boos from crowd at Boston Celtics game
Related video: Racism scandal after Palace event
Prince William and Princess Kate faced boos and chants of “USA” from the crowd at a basketball game they were watching in Boston.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at Boston’s TD Garden arena on Wednesday.
The royal couple were seated courtside and were spotted cheering the match. They were joined by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston mayor Michelle Wu.
As the couple’s presence was announced and their faces shown on the giant screen, chants of “USA, USA” rang out from the crowd. Boos could also be heard.
The incident occured as William’s godmother Lady Susan Hussey resigned from the Buckingham Palace amid a row over her racist comments.
Ms Hussey served as Queen Elizabeth II’s lady in-waiting for more than 60 years after Ngozi Fulani, the founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, said she was left “traumatised” on being asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at an event.
The head of Sistah Space was invited to the Violence Against Women and Girls reception hosted by the Queen Consort Camilla on Tuesday.
Ms Fulani posted a transcript of the conversation with “Lady SH” on social media, in which she said Lady Hussey moved her hair to see her name badge.
The former Buckingham Palace official was told by Ms Fulani that her charity was based out of Hackney, prompting “Lady SH” to ask: “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?”
The Palace later said in a statement that the comments were “unacceptable and deeply regrettable”.
“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.”
A spokesperson for William also condemned the comments in a statement.
“Racism has no place in our society,” it said. “The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies