A Black charity boss has accused Buckingham Palace of institutional racism after the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting was forced to resign for making offensive remarks during an event.

Ngozi Fulani, of Sistah Space, Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, said she had not yet received an apology from the Palace after the “traumatic” encounter which saw Lady Susan Hussey ask her what part of Africa she was from.

The palace aide, who served as Elizabeth II’s lady in waiting for more than 60 years, has since stepped down from her honorary role and expressed her “profound apologies for the hurt caused”.

“This is bigger than one individual. It’s institutional racism,” Ms Fulani told The Independent.

“What’s the lesson here? When I drove into the palace, the car was searched and we were searched as you would expect because they have to protect the household. But what protects us, Black people, from that treatment? This incident is unfortunate and shows that nothing has changed.”

Ms Fulani said Lady Hussey moved her dreadlocked hair out of the way of her name badge after arriving at the event, before asking questions about where she and “her people” were from.

Posting what she said was a transcript of the conversation online, the Sistah Space founder, a prominent campaigner for survivors of domestic abuse, described how Lady Hussey subjected her to “relentless” questioning about her heritage.

“I was in shock after it happened and anybody who knows me, knows I don’t take this kind of nonsense,” Ms Fulani said.

“But I had to consider so many things. As a Black person, I found myself in this place where I wanted to say something but what happened would automatically be seen as my fault, it would bring Sistah Space down. It would be ‘oh, she has a chip on their shoulder’.

“There are so many things to consider before you can even react to the pain of racism. Can you imagine? I’m just processing the incident.”

“This woman was relentless and determined I am not British,” Ms Fulani added. “I was thinking ‘what can I do here now?’ Nothing. ‘Who can I tell?’ No one.”

However, the charity boss did not welcome the news of Lady Hussey’s resignation - which she learned about online - and said it was a missed opportunity for real lessons to be learnt within the palace.

“My nature is not that somebody of senior years should be vilified even though she did it to herself. I don’t want to be part of that.

“I’m old school. This is an elder and that’s not an excuse, but I’m thinking why don’t we just do something different such as pull her up, re-educate, demote her, keep her from public-facing roles? Having been in this position for decades, it’s horrible that she goes out like this because of ignorance and racism.”

Ms Fulani is calling for the royal household to implement anti-racism training, the kind which earned her an invitation to the palace in the first place.

Ngozi Fulani said her meeting with Lady Susan Hussey was traumatic (Supplied)

Sistah Space delivers cultural competency and anti-racism training, referred to as Valerie’s Law, in a bid to tackle barriers to Black victims of domestic abuse accessing help.

The charity runs workshops with organisations such as the Met Police and she said it would be willing to return to Buckingham Palace to oversee training there.

“It is that very training that got us the invitation in the first place. It is ironic, therefore, that the thing that we’re fighting to end was targeted at me. I was not the only one standing there, and certainly not the only one affected. And I'll go as far as to fake even those were not there must be affected by this.”

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said the comments were “unacceptable and deeply regrettable”.

It said it took the incident “extremely seriously” and said all members of the household were being reminded of its diversity and inclusivity policies.