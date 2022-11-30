Jump to content

Prince William says ‘racism has no place in society’ as aide quits over palace race row

Lady Hussey, 83, is Prince William’s godmother. She was invited to and on duty at the reception.

Nadine White
Race Correspondent
Wednesday 30 November 2022 16:01
Comments
Buckingham Palace aide resigns after asking Black charity boss ‘where in Africa are you from'

“Racism has no place in our society” and the comments made at a Buckingham Palace reception were “unacceptable”, Prince William’s spokesperson has said.

This comes as Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, resigned after she made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” by asking Ngozi Fulani, a prominent Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, where she “really came from”.

Buckingham Palace said it took the incident, at the Queen Consort’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday, “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately.

Ngozi Fulani, chief executive of Sistah Space, detailed the conversation on Twitter, describing it as a “violation” and said the experience will “never leave me”.

She has now stepped down from her honorary role as one of three Ladies of the Household, to which she was newly appointed to help the King at formal occasions.

Charles, who acceded to the throne less than three months ago, and Camilla have been made aware of the situation, the palace said.

Ms Fulani said she was challenged when she said her charity was based in Hackney, with “Lady SH” saying: “No, what part of Africa are YOU from?”

