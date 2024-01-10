How to elevate your winter wardrobe to stay warm during the cold snap

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another cold snap has descended, with subzero temperatures making it a challenge to stay warm, even when you’re not leaving the house.

During times like these, getting dressed is very much a matter of function over fashion as we battle the elements and try to keep our heating bills from soaring.

Instead of turning up the thermostat, and racking up a hefty energy bill, here are the best tips, tricks and clothing hacks to keep you toasty from head to toe:

Get layering

Layering is key when you want to stop body heat from escaping. As the basis for any winter outfit, start with thermal fabrics designed for maximum warmth without the bulk – think leggings and long-sleeved tops – add a loose middle layer such as a flannel shirt and top with the thickest jumper you can find.

“The trick to staying warm yet stylish in the winter is in the layers,” says Jo McLaren, head of e-commerce at luxury cashmere brand N.Peal (npeal.com).

“Everyone needs T-shirts, cardigans and jumpers in the winter to help build an outfit set for the cold day ahead,” she adds.

Choose the right fabrics

The warmest fabrics work by creating tiny air pockets that provide extra insulation. That’s why fleece, sheepskin, shearling and faux fur are your friends when the mercury plummets. Try fleece-lined joggers, sheepskin slippers or a faux fur-lined hat for maximum heat-trapping capability.

Accessorise

If you’ve constantly got cold hands but need your fingers free for typing or other activities then fingerless gloves are the way to go. Extra long sleeves or sporty sweatshirts with thumb loops will also help.

“Nothing can switch a plain outfit into a showstopper like accessories. Winter accessorising is the perfect time to wear chic pieces, like a cashmere scarf with matching gloves,” explains McLaren.

“Accessories are also the perfect way to add colour to those wintery monotone jumpers, whether that’s a pop of red for the festive season or your favourite geometric pattern,” she adds.

You could even stay warm with some trendy earmuffs, which Boohoo fashion expert Claire Asher calling them “a fun yet practical accessory” for the colder seasons – a trend loved by Bella Hadid.

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“Not only are fluffy earmuffs a charming retro fashion statement, but they are also the perfect cold weather accessory when it comes to keeping our ears warm. The fantastic thing about earmuffs is that you can style them with pretty much any outfit,” she added.

Double up on socks

Our extremities often suffer the most when temperatures drop because the body prioritises keeping our core and vital organs warm. To counteract the effect, pop on two pairs of socks and make sure there’s no gap at the ankle for cold air to creep in.

Speaking of which, McLaren advises buying shoes that are one size bigger than you would normally, so you can wrap your feet up in thick, thermal socks.

Grab a statement coat

McLaren’s favourite way to dress up a winter outfit is a statement coat.

“Investing in two or three coats with different colours, textures, patterns and thickness can help you rotate the same layers, but create a different aesthetic each time,” she advises.

And there are so many ways to get creative with a coat, Asher says.

“Not only will it keep you protected from the elements, but you can also create a high-end look just with a statement jacket and inexpensive basics. Consider using your outerwear to make the most of bold block colours, striking prints and fluffy faux furs, which will guarantee to amplify any minimalist outfit – while keeping you warm and cosy.”

Rock a gilet

Make a wool coat a whole lot warmer by wearing a lightweight gilet underneath. Filled with real or synthetic down, these deceptively thin bodywarmers make a huge difference – and there are lots of options, including Uniqlo’s extensive selection for men and women. You can also get heated gilets fitted with rechargable warming pads from brands such as Regatta, which are handy if you’re going to be out in the cold for a while.

Tech to the rescue

Somtimes even keeping your hands firmly in your pockets isn’t enough to keep your fingertips from freezing, particularly when you’re venturing outside.

Turn up the heat by popping a couple of hand warmers in your pockets – reusable gel packs or rechargable electric warmers are the most eco friendly. Choose from a wide selection on sites such as Amazon or eBay.

Slip on a slanket

A slanket – aka a blanket with sleeves (and a hood) – takes loungewear to the next level. Ideal for snuggling up on the sofa in the evening or donning when you’re working from home (you might want to take it off for Zoom meetings though).